Two Toronto movie theatres flagged for COVID-19 exposures

Two Toronto movie theatres and one bar have been flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures on Toronto Public Health’s new COVID-19 Exposure Notification page.

According to Toronto Public Health, exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred at Cineplex Cinemas at Yonge and Dundas and at Scotiabank Theatre.

The Cineplex Cinemas exposure occurred on November 28, between 3:25 pm and 6:45 pm, in the VIP section of cinema number four,

The Scotiabank Theatre exposure was on November 24 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the theatre screening Dune.

According to Toronto Public Health, in both scenarios, anyone who was in those theatres during those times should monitor for symptoms for 10 days starting from the exposure date. If symptoms develop, get tested for COVID-19 and isolate right away.

In addition to the movie theatres, the popular Track and Field Bar on College Street also had a COVID-19 exposure. The exposure at the bar is said to have taken place between 1:30 and 2:30 pm on November 29.

The guidance for people who were at the bar at this time is to get tested immediately and to continue to monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

The Toronto Public Health Exposure Notification page does not explain why the guidance is different between locations. Toronto Public Health will update its exposure notification webpage on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.