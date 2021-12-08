Toronto concert venue, bar flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures

The City of Toronto’s new COVID-19 exposure notification system is up and running and it is reporting new exposures from a concert and another at a bar.

One exposure is listed as taking place at Rebel on December 1 between 8 and 10 pm. Milky Chance and Mighty Rooks performed at the venue that night.

People who attended the concert are being asked to monitor for symptoms for 10 days from December 1 and to get tested immediately if symptoms arise.

The webpage does not list how many people were at the venue and how many people have tested positive as a result of the exposure. Locations are added to the list when one or more COVID-19 case has been identified at a specific date and time.

Another bar, Lopan, has also been added to the list. The potential exposure is said to have occurred between 1 and 1:30 am on November 29. Similarly, patrons at the bar from that night are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

There are now seven locations of potential COVID-19 exposures on the City’s new COVID-19 exposure notification webpage. It was launched on December 2.

Other locations with exposures reported earlier this week include two movie theatres, and three bars. The webpage is to help Torontonians determine if they have been at risk of a COVID-19 exposure in a public setting.

The webpage is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.