Baby raccoon in Toronto lucky to be alive after poisoned with windshield wiper fluid

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 25 2022, 8:14 pm
Baby raccoon in Toronto lucky to be alive after poisoned with windshield wiper fluid
Toronto Wildlife Centre

A young raccoon has been rescued in Toronto after eating poisonous bread soaked in windshield wiper fluid.

According to Toronto Wildlife Centre, the raccoon fell for a live trap yesterday morning. “Little did she know the food had been soaked in windshield wiper fluid, a poison that was meant to end her life prematurely,” they said in a Facebook post.

“The door snapped shut behind her, and by the time she was found the poor animal was vomiting inside the constricted space,” they said, adding that the raccoon was vomiting inside the box when they found her.

In a separate tweet, TWC claims the person responsible has been charged with animal cruelty.

Windshield wiper fluid contains ethylene glycol and methanol, which can cause kidney failure that may not be noticeable right away. Even just a tiny teaspoon of ethylene glycol can cause blindness and death.

But there’s light at the end of the tunnel, TWC says.

After a week of special care, Veterinarian Dr. Diana Sinclair confirmed the raccoon hadn’t sustained any internal damage and is on the mend. It has been moved to an “outdoor enclosure.”

You never know where you’ll spot the little one next: the subway or your swimming pool?

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
