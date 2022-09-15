A Toronto Public Library branch is “cat-aloguing” the precious kitties of staff and visitors — and your cat could be added to the mix.

Lillian H. Smith Branch, located at 239 College Street, has a growing display of ridiculously cute cat photos. This is all part of a free exhibit, Adventures in Catland: Cats in Children’s Books, on now.

In a Reddit post, the branch says it wants to expand the gallery, and here’s where you and Mr. Mittens come in.

“If your cat is feeling left out, send a pic of them to [email protected] with the subject line My Cat (or your best cat pun),” the branch says. It’ll try its best to add your submission to the ever-growing display.

The free exhibit, located on the fourth floor of the library, runs until October 14.