This Toronto pub has the ultimate summer tasting deal for two

A night out can put a dent in your wallet, especially since there are so many food spots to check out in Toronto. This local pub has the perfect deal for two, for the low.

East of Brunswick Pub and Kitchen is now accepting reservations for its Flight for Two Tasting Experience.

The deal includes a three-course meal for two for the price of $55. It includes an appetizer to share, two mains, and a dessert to share.

Options include mozzarella sticks, buffalo cauliflower bites, pizzas, a hefty burger, and more.

This is the perfect deal for those looking to have a night out, a fun date, or just some great eats with a friend. The deal is set to run all summer long until August 31.

Reservations for their flight experience can be made online via OpenTable.

East of Brunswick

Address: 720 Spadina Avenue

Phone: 416-901-3332

Instagram | Website