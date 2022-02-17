The City of Toronto has declared an Extreme Cold Weather Alert on Thursday as temperatures plummet in the city.

Toronto’s medical officer of health of issued the alert as temperatures are expected to hit -20°C with windchill. The alert will be in effect until further notice. Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday.

The alert activates services to keep vulnerable people out of the cold. The City opened warming centres on January 7 and they remain open.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” a statement from the City reads.

The City’s four Warming Centres are located at: