Toronto’s shaping up to be one giant pool party tonight.

Because of scorching hot temperatures, the City of Toronto has announced that seven outdoor pools across the GTA will remain open until 11:45 pm on Tuesday night.

These pools include:

Sunnyside – Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool (1755 Lake Shore Boulevard West)

Alex Duff Memorial Pool (779 Crawford Street)

Giovanni Caboto Pool (1369 St. Clair Avenue West)

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool (115 Felstead Avenue)

McGregor Park Outdoor Pool (2231 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough)

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool (59 Forest Manor Road in North York)

Smithfield Park (175 Mt. Olive Drive in Etobicoke)

There are 358 “swim and play” locations across the GTA. Visit the City of Toronto’s website to find the pool nearest you.