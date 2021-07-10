Public warned to "remain vigilant" after woman followed by van in Toronto's west end

The Toronto Police Service has issued a public safety alert after a suspicious incident was reported in the city’s west end on Friday.

According to police, a woman was walking near Bloor Street West and St. Clarens Avenue between 12:35 and 1:35 am on July 9 when she noticed an older red van following her.

The van allegedly followed her as she walked near Emerson Avenue and Wallace Avenue, and Miller Street and Lindner Street.

“Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant of suspicious vehicles in their neighbourhoods and report anything suspicious,” TPS said.

Anyone with information or who has experienced a similar incident involving an older red van is asked to contact Detective Nimmo with TPS’ 11 Division at 416 808-1100.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416-222-8477.