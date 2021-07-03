Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto Police officer

A man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto Police officer.

Umar Zameer, 31, was charged after appearing in court at Old City Hall on Friday afternoon. Police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Constable Jeffrey Northrup was killed in the early hours of July 2 after being “intentionally” struck by a vehicle in a parking garage near Queen Street West and Bay Street.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Northrup had been responding to a call at the time.

“We believe this was an intentional and deliberate act,” Ramer said.

The homicide squad is asking anyone who had a vehicle parked in the underground garage at 100 Queen Street West, below Nathan Phillips Square, to check their dash-cam footage and contact investigators at 416-808-7400.

Zameer has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance. Police said a publication ban has been put in place and no further details can be released at this time.