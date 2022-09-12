NewsCrime

Three people wounded in Queen Street West nightclub shooting

Itai Buenahora
Sep 12 2022, 2:47 pm
Toronto Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside a nightclub near Queen Street West and Denison Avenue last night. 

Viktor Kwong, Social Media Relations Police Officer for Toronto Police, confirmed to Daily Hive that the incident occurred at 563 Queen Street West at Daisy nightclub.

According to responders on the scene, two males and one female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police for further updates, but at this time, no suspect descriptions have been made available.

This incident marks one of several shootings that took place across Toronto this weekend, including the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in North York on Saturday morning.

More to come. 

