Three people wounded in Queen Street West nightclub shooting

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside a nightclub near Queen Street West and Denison Avenue last night.

Viktor Kwong, Social Media Relations Police Officer for Toronto Police, confirmed to Daily Hive that the incident occurred at 563 Queen Street West at Daisy nightclub.

According to responders on the scene, two males and one female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SHOOTING: *2:41am* Queen Street and Denison Avenue, @TPS14Div. Three people with gunshot wounds located inside a nightclub, and transported to hospital. Update all w non-life threatening injuries. Roads have re-opened. Info? @1800222TIPS #GO1771972 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 12, 2022

Further information for media:

– victims were two males and a female

– taken to hospital non-emergency run

– shooting took place inside nightclub

^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 12, 2022

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police for further updates, but at this time, no suspect descriptions have been made available.

This incident marks one of several shootings that took place across Toronto this weekend, including the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in North York on Saturday morning.

More to come.