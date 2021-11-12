Toronto cop charged with bribery and deceit in drug probe

A Toronto police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly selling confidential information to a suspect in a drug investigation.

The officer, a member of the Organized Crime Enforcement Unit, was charged on November 12, 2021, though the incident is said to have occurred on October 4, 2018.

According to TPS, the officer was communicating, via messaging apps and phone calls, with a man who was the alleged suspect in a York Regional Police drug investigation.

The suspect in the YRP investigation allegedly offered the officer a sum of money to provide confidential police information. TPS said the officer subsequently provided the information.

York Region Police alerted TPS to the alleged conversations and messages later in October 2018. Toronto Police’s Professional Standards Unit immediately launched an investigation and the officer was suspended from duty.

Today, Detective Constable Bryan Correia was arrested by the Toronto Police and criminally charged with breach of trust and bribery (agree to accept bribe).

He has also been charged under the Police Services Act with one count of breach of confidence, one count of deceit, two counts of discreditable conduct, and two counts of neglect of duty.

Correia has 21 years of service and remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

Police also said that Gordon Broadhead, 41, has been arrested and charged with breach of trust (counsel to commit) and bribery (offer).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2800. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416-222-8477.