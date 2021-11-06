Public safety alert issued after police seize cannabis packaged like popular snacks

Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after recovering cannabis products packaged to look like popular snacks.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West around 7 pm on November 5.

Officers allegedly seized a quantity of cannabis products that had been “packaged and labelled to replicate mainstream candy products.”

Photos of the recovered items show products resembling Cheetos, Fritos, Skittles, Nerds, and more.

Police cautioned that the items could be harmful if ingested, especially to children, and reminded adults to keep any cannabis products stored safely away from kids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416-222-8477.