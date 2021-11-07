Razor, screw found "concealed" inside child's Halloween candy in Milton

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a small razor and a screw were found inside a child’s Halloween candy.

Police said a 10-year-old in Milton found the items concealed inside a mini Aero bar and a mini Snickers bar on November 6.

The child had collected the chocolate bars while trick-or-treating in the area of Derry Road and Savoline Boulevard on Halloween night.

“Police are investigating the discovery and strongly encourage parents to thoroughly check their children’s candy regardless of where it was collected,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Brewster at 905-825-4747, extension 2420, or the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747, extension 2410.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.