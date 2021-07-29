Toronto Police increasing presence around Rogers Centre for Blue Jays games

The Toronto Police Service is enhancing officers’ presence around the Rogers Centre for all Blue Jays home games.

To ensure the safe flow of pedestrians and traffic, a number of road restrictions and closures will also be in effect around the arena during baseball games.

“The enhanced downtown traffic management plan ensures public safety and security while assisting with traffic and pedestrian movement around these venues,” TPS said.

There will be no staging of vehicles on Bremner Boulevard, Blue Jays Way, or Navy Warf Court, and attendees will be directed to Front Street for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Guests who require an accessible entrance can use Rees Street, northbound from Lake Shore Boulevard West.

A staging area for accessibility services will be set up on Rees Street at Bremner Boulevard for guests entering through Gate 7.

For Gate 13 access, baseball fans will find a similar area on Blue Jays Way in front of the Marriott Hotel.

Those who live or work in the area will still have access to their homes and businesses during the restrictions but may be required to provide proof of address or employment.

Residents of the Navy Warf Court and Blue Jays Way area will be able to access their homes from Spadina Avenue.

The closures and restrictions will be in place two hours before games start and will remain in effect until it ends.

TPS noted that, before the COVID-19 pandemic, police had an increased presence in and around large venues during special events, including sports games.

The service said that other security measures might be in place, including an enhanced police presence and the use of “other public and private sector resources.”

On July 30, the Blue Jays will take on the Kansas City Royals in their first home game at the Rogers Centre in 670 days.