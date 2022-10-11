Two-vehicle collision and assault in Danforth area injures five, including three officers

Three Toronto police officers were injured and sent to hospital after a series of assaults following a two-vehicle collision last night in the Danforth area.

According to a press release, police responded to a call Monday, October 10 at 8:20 pm of a man driving a blue BMW in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area that struck another vehicle and allegedly fled the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 39-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious, “life-altering injuries.”

It is further alleged that, upon fleeing the scene, the driver approached a family that had just parked, and without provocation, struck the father of the family in the back of the head.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Danforth Ave & Jones Ave

– police o/s

– officers advised 2 parties going to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures still in effect @TTCnotices

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO1974328

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022

According to police, the driver turned his attention to the children, who he then grabbed, and proceeded to damage the vehicle. Neighbourhood locals heard screams from a child, prompting them to seek assistance. No children were harmed in the incident.

Upon being confronted by neighbours, it is alleged that the driver then dropped his pants, “exposing himself and committing an indecent act,” police say.

Toronto Police Services arrived on the scene, and the driver attacked the first officer to respond, punching him in the face. As the driver began to run away, he was pursued by off-duty officers and neighbours who attempted to arrest the driver. A responding officer “deployed a conduct energy weapon,” which allowed them to take the driver into custody.

The first responding officer and the off-duty officer were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an update by Constable Victor Kwong, the on-duty officer has broken bones, and is on concussion protocol, while the off-duty officer has bruising and is also on concussion protocol.

The driver has been identified as Atif Khan, 29, of Mississauga, who now faces several charges including aggravated assault of a police officer, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with intent to arrest, among others.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to thank the community for stepping in to help their fellow neighbour,” TPS said in a press release this morning.