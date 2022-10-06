"Violent and dangerous" suspect sought after bank robberies in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Toronto Police Service’s Hold Up Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a series of bank robberies in Roncesvalles and other surrounding areas.

It’s been reported that a total of five robberies took place between Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to several financial institutions.

Police have identified a suspect as Andrew Phillip Williams, 44, with no fixed address. He is described as 5’9″, 190 pounds with brown hair, and should be considered violent and dangerous.

Police say in each incident, a suspect entered a bank and approached the teller, handing them a note that he was armed with a handgun, and demanding cash.

In four of the incidents, the suspect apparently fled the banks with “a quantity of cash.”

No gun was seen or used during each of the robberies.

Police say anyone who sees the suspect should not approach and immediately call 911.

Anyone with security camera video, or with information, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.