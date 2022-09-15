News

“Gutted”: Community mourns York police officer killed in head-on collision

Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 15 2022, 2:39 pm
@chiefmacsween/Twitter

In what has been a devastating week for the policing community, a York Regional Police officer has been killed in a fatal head-on collision that occurred at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue in Markham. 

On Wednesday at 6 am, York Regional Police say they responded to the scene of the collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne. 

Chief Jim MacSween confirms “with profound sadness” that 38-year-old Constable Travis Gillespie died at the scene. The driver of the Porsche, a 23-year-old man from Markham, was transported to the hospital. 

Prior to becoming a police officer Gillespie worked as a special constable with Metrolinx.

“This is devastating news for all members of our organization,” says MacSween. “I offer my deepest condolences to Travis’ family, friends and colleagues. It’s never easy to lose a member and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult.”

Premier Doug Ford took to Twitter to express his condolences, in what marks the second death of an officer in the policing community this week. Constable Andrew Hong was shot in a shooting rampage earlier this week.

Toronto Police spoke on the devastating week for the policing family. 

Police will be working with the York Regional Police Association to provide support for Gillespie’s family. Additionally, members of the Peer Support Unit will be supporting members of the organization as they navigate this profound loss. 

Investigators encourage witnesses to provide information on the collision. Anyone with dash-cam footage or residential video surveillance is asked to contact the police. 

