“Gutted”: Community mourns York police officer killed in head-on collision

In what has been a devastating week for the policing community, a York Regional Police officer has been killed in a fatal head-on collision that occurred at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue in Markham.

On Wednesday at 6 am, York Regional Police say they responded to the scene of the collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne.

Chief Jim MacSween confirms “with profound sadness” that 38-year-old Constable Travis Gillespie died at the scene. The driver of the Porsche, a 23-year-old man from Markham, was transported to the hospital.

It is with great sadness that I share the tragic passing of @YRP Constable Travis Gillespie who was killed in a collision on his way to work today. He is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues. This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization. pic.twitter.com/JWa6UH5FUS — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) September 14, 2022

Prior to becoming a police officer Gillespie worked as a special constable with Metrolinx.

“This is devastating news for all members of our organization,” says MacSween. “I offer my deepest condolences to Travis’ family, friends and colleagues. It’s never easy to lose a member and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult.”

Premier Doug Ford took to Twitter to express his condolences, in what marks the second death of an officer in the policing community this week. Constable Andrew Hong was shot in a shooting rampage earlier this week.

I’m gutted by the news of the tragic death of another police officer in our province.



My thoughts are with the loved ones of Constable Travis Gillespie and the entire @YRP family as they mourn the loss of their beloved colleague. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 14, 2022

Toronto Police spoke on the devastating week for the policing family.

On behalf of the Toronto Police Service, we extend our deepest sympathies to @YRP on the loss of Police Constable Travis Gillespie. https://t.co/5N2JU0x7Yf pic.twitter.com/gae4oUp66v — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 14, 2022

Police will be working with the York Regional Police Association to provide support for Gillespie’s family. Additionally, members of the Peer Support Unit will be supporting members of the organization as they navigate this profound loss.

Investigators encourage witnesses to provide information on the collision. Anyone with dash-cam footage or residential video surveillance is asked to contact the police.