Popular Japanese cheese tart shop in Toronto announces closure

A popular Japanese cheese tart spot in Toronto has announced it will close its doors, leaving the city and moving to the GTA.

Pablo Cheese Tarts will say goodbye to its Dundas Street location on January 22 as it relocates to Markham this spring.

The shop announced its plans via Instagram on January 10, thanking the community for its ongoing support.

“We hope to be able to continue serving you and your friends and families in some way,” read the post.

“We are working our best to develop a system to be able to continue to serve our downtown Toronto community when we move into the new store.”

The new location is slated to open around the end of March at 5990-16th Avenue in Markham.