“Air travel is fun,” said no one ever.

Just ask the Sunwing Airline passengers who were stranded at airports across the country or anyone who has lost a suitcase (raises hand).

It seems that luxury air travel is only reserved for celebrities, VIPs, or really anyone who can afford to fly first and business class. But what if you can actually get the VIP treatment for a fraction of the cost?

Unlike airport lounges operated by airlines, the Plaza Premium Lounge at Toronto Pearson lets you lounge like a VIP. It doesn’t matter which airline you’re with or if you’re flying economy — you can access the lounge and its amenities for just around $50 for a minimum of two hours. So if you’ve spent more on airport snacks while waiting to board your plane, trust us: this is a worthy alternative.

After checking in at the front desk, you’ll enter a massive dining area with a buffet that serves soups, salads, and dessert. There’s a live cooking station and a range of meals that cater to various dietary requirements.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request and the cuisine ranges from American to Asian options. There’s also a snack bar and an Aerobar that serves coffee, tea, juice, soda, wine, spirits, beer, and cocktails to help take a bit of the edge off for anxious flyers.

The space is extremely family-friendly with a nursing station and a play area for kids who also get their own mini lounge area.

The lounge is decorated with marble and wood throughout, and while it truly does feel luxurious, the main feature is clearly the amazing view of the runway.

And if you’re travelling alone, you’ll love the armchairs facing the windows, which offer some privacy and a pretty great spot for a snooze. They also have massage chairs.

However, the best part of the lounge is the spa.

For a fee, you can book a massage or even get a manicure. If you want to feel extra refreshed, there’s also a shower room, which is available for a fee.

Finally, there’s a flight information display to remind you that you do actually have a plane to catch.

The Plaza Premium Lounge is open from 5:30 am to 11 pm daily and is located at International Departures, Terminal 3, AT Level, via Gate C32. There are also several Plaza Premium Lounges throughout Toronto Pearson, as well as airports across Canada and around the world. Check here for more information and to book your time slot.