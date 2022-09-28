Travellers flying into and out of Toronto Pearson International will soon deal with much more normalized airport rules, compared to the last two-plus years.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced it will drop all COVID-19 border restrictions as of October 1.

Inbound and outbound Toronto Pearson travellers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination and unvaccinated Canadians won’t be mandated to isolate upon returning home.

It will also no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask inside the airport or on Canadian flights.

Here’s what other measures have been lifted and what Toronto Pearson travellers can expect at the biggest airport in Canada:

Travellers no longer need to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website (it will become optional)

Travellers don’t need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

No more pre- or on-arrival testing

No more COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation

Travellers no longer need to report signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), which governs operations at Pearson Airport, says it is “pleased” with the government’s announcements. “Our industry faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic due to strict health measures and regulations that impacted operations,” continued the agency.

The GTAA says “Toronto Pearson and its industry partners continue to focus on improving the passenger experience at airports, and we look forward to working with our government partners to address the systemic challenges in the air sector, including labour shortages, modernization of border processes, and the immediate reopening of the Nexus enrollment centre. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Pearson (@torontopearson)

The agency says the newly relaxed rules will ensure that “Canada will retake its globally competitive ranking as a travel and tourism hub.”

On Monday, Transport Canada said that while masking requirements are being lifted, “all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.”

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra thanked all Canadians who “rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” and as such, the government was able to “take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal.”