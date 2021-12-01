Toronto Pearson Airport shares updated guidelines for travellers

Canada has updated travel guidelines, banning flights from several countries amid concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. And as of November 30, unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and up are no longer permitted to board planes or trains.

Daily Hive got in touch with Toronto Pearson Airport to get the latest guidelines for those flying out of or via the airport and to find out what Pearson is doing to maintain a safe travel experience for everyone.

“We will work closely with the Government of Canada with the health and safety of all passengers and employees as our top priority,” Greater Toronto Airport Authority spokesperson Tori Gass told us on December 1.

On November 26, the government released a list of countries from which Canada has banned arrivals. It included South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique. However, as of November 30, the list has been updated to include Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria.

Canadian permanent residents, citizens, and Indian Act status holders who have been to any of these countries 14 days before their arrival will be subject to screening, quarantine measures, as well as enhanced testing, regardless of their vaccination status or COVID-19 history.

“Foreign nationals who have travelled in any of these countries within the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Canada,” Gass said.

All vaccinated travellers flying in from anywhere but the US will be tested on arrival and will face mandatory quarantine while they wait for their test results.

“We’re currently collaborating with the Government on the best way to implement these changes at Pearson,” said Gass. “[We] recognize that a combination of onsite and off-airport testing must be considered to accommodate the volume of tests contemplated.”