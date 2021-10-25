WestJet is resuming flights to seven destinations from Toronto this winter

WesJet is restoring service to more than 95 international destinations this winter, including several routes from Toronto.

Starting on December 16, the airline will once again offer flights to Miami and Grand Cayman from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Routes to Boston, Kelowna, and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago will resume on December 17.

Flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico pick back up on December 18, and you can fly from YYZ to Roatán starting December 19.

“As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels,” said John Weatherill, WestJet’s CCO.

“We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests.”

With the returning routes, WestJet will offer direct flights to 26 international, 17 domestic, and 12 American destinations from Toronto this winter.