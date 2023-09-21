Toronto Pearson pushes back against bad rap with survey saying most travellers love it

Toronto Pearson International Airport is trying to transform its poor reputation after yet another abysmal ranking that put it second-last on a list of North American travel hubs this week.

Placing 20 out of 21 when it comes to customer satisfaction, 64 out of 100 for overall quality and dead last for both on-time flights and ease of travel in recent memory, the firm that manages the airport has been fervently hiring more staff and implementing new procedures and tech to make things run more smoothly for travellers.

Still, tales of flight delays, baggage troubles, lost pets and other horror stories from the pandemic era and onward — not all of them Pearson’s fault, mind you — remain hard to scrub from people’s minds when they think of catching a flight into or out of Toronto.

So, in response, Pearson has decided to release its own survey to contend the latest assertion that most who travel through the facility are aggrieved with their experience.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority commissioned Pollara Strategic Insights to canvass some 2,000 Canadians regarding their feelings about T.O.’s terminals, finding that 78% of recent passengers are indeed satisfied and that the airport has four times more positive than negative impressions.

“After much public grumbling about lineups at airports across North America in the summer of 2022, travellers appear in a good mood about their experiences this year,” the report reads.

“Travellers through Pearson are over twice as likely to be satisfied rather than dissatisfied with all aspects of airport service tested, including the check-in process, terminal facilities, and baggage claim.”

Those who travelled in the last 90 days were most likely to have a positive perception, with 19% saying they had a “very positive” experience, 55% citing a “somewhat positive” experience, 24% reporting a neutral experience and 6% and 5%, respectively, complaining of a somewhat negative or very negative time.

And the bulk of those who have used the hub’s new digital tools, such as the wait times dashboard, mobile passport clearance or advance customs declaration, report being satisfied (78% to 90%, depending on the feature used).

Despite the negative anecdotes and complaints that still persist online, it seems that many are noticing the airport’s service enhancements in the last while, and the GTAA’s own weekly operations figures show impressive improvement.