Toronto's Pearson Airport named one of the best in the world

Just as Canada’s borders slowly reopen to international travel, Toronto Pearson International Airport has been ranked one of the best in North America, and the world.

Skytrax has released its annual World Airport Awards, and Pearson has nabbed several honours, including the third best airport in North America.

Vancouver International Airport took first place, while Houston’s George Bush International Airport placed second.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Denver International Airport rounded out the top five.

YYZ has also been named the 38th best airport in the world — a jump from 42nd place in 2020 — as well as the cleanest airport in North America.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has been ranked as the best airport in the world, followed by Tokyo Haneda International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

Pearson took the sixth spot among the best airports that serve 10 to 15 million passengers, and airport staff were ranked as the sixth best in North America.

Regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, Skytrax’s rankings are based on customer satisfaction surveys.

In addition to ranking airports overall, Skytrax also surveys other aspects of the aviation industry, including airport hotels, shopping, and dining.

Best Airports in North America 2021

