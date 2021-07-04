What travelling through Pearson Airport looks like right now

As quarantine measures start to be relaxed, Toronto Pearson International Airport is gearing up for an influx of passengers.

Beverly MacDonald, a communications advisor at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said Pearson expects to see more travellers in the coming weeks than it has in 16 months.

The airport has implemented a number of new health and safety measures to keep passengers and staff safe as traffic increases.

“We know that with these new rules, many people will be considering travelling, many for the first time since the pandemic began,” MacDonald told Daily Hive.

“We are anticipating more passengers than we have seen since the pandemic started and we are ready to welcome passengers, when they are ready to travel.”

One such change is the addition of touchless check-ins and bag drops, which will help limit person-to-person contact.

Departing passengers will have their temperature taken at security, and arriving travellers will be placed in separate lines based on their vaccination status.

Ample signs have been placed throughout Pearson to remind travellers to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“When Canadians are ready to travel again, we are prepared to help them do it safely,” Macdonald said.

As of 12:01 am on July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the country without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine or stay in an approved quarantine hotel.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have been fully immunized with an approved vaccine for at least 14 days will be exempt.