Thousands of people lined up for Toronto Pearson Airport job fair

Similar to other job fairs in the GTA, a recent event hosted by Toronto Pearson International Airport attracted thousands of hopeful employees, shedding light on just how competitive the city’s job market has become.

Ahead of the busy spring and summer travel periods, Pearson Airport hosted a major job fair at the Toronto Congress Centre on February 22, noting that 30 employers were looking to hire for 700 different positions.

Job Fair Toronto Pearson Airport. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DljR3wa75A — Hussein E (@therealhebrahim) February 23, 2024

Videos outside the job fair show a massive lineup snaking around the complex, with some prospective workers waiting hours in line just to be seen.

Hopeful candidates were able to speak with representatives from Air Canada, FedEx, Sunwing, HMS Host, Paladin Security, Porter Airlines, Sheraton, and WestJet.

Live from Toronto Pearson’s first job fair of 2024, featuring over 30 different employers. What an amazing turn out so far, with thousands people in attendance! pic.twitter.com/PwQpvFXTUn — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 22, 2024

GTAA spokesperson Sean Davidson told blogTO that nearly 2,000 people attended Pearson’s job fair on Thursday, which is a new record for attendance. The airport’s October 2023 job fair resulted in at least 450 people who were offered employment.

Davidson added that “participants attending the job fair were required to register before attending to avoid overcrowding,” however, many “unregistered walk-ins” were still accommodated. The airport will continue to host other job fairs in the future.

Today’s the day! We are expecting thousands of people to visit our job fair where dozens of Toronto Pearson employers are looking to fill about 700 open positions. This is set to be the biggest job fair we’ve hosted, and tickets were snapped up shortly after we announced the… pic.twitter.com/g032Ft3DXU — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 22, 2024

The job fair comes just a few weeks after the travel hub redeemed its ranking in Forbes’ list of “Canada’s Best Employers” in 2024, ranking #210 overall and #9 among all Transportation and Logistics companies.

Pearson Airport’s event is just the latest job fair in and around the GTA that has attracted hundreds of hopeful candidates.

Similar clips have been taken outside job fair events at Dufferin Mall, Fortino’s, McDonald’s, Bath & Body Works, and Garage in recent months.

In every instance, the job fairs have stirred up polarizing conversations regarding Canada’s labour challenges, Toronto’s living wage, cost of living, and sky-high rent, as well as discussions surrounding financial support for international students and newcomers.