Toronto Pearson Airport warns residents to expect increased noise

After a year and a half of limited airline travel, Toronto Pearson Airport is warning surrounding residents to prepare for an increased amount of noise in the coming months.

As travel picks up, more planes are expected to be going into and out of Pearson, which will inevitably raise noise levels in the area.

“As volumes slowly begin to increase, residents may start to again notice some of the aircraft noise they heard in the past, though traffic won’t reach pre-pandemic levels for some time,” the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said in a statement to Daily Hive.

“We understand that airport operations have an impact on the surrounding communities, and we work closely with our industry partners to make sure that noise management remains a central part of the conversation as the airport recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.”

According to GTAA, the low level of air travel that’s happening right now hasn’t been seen in Canada since 1970. But as restrictions ease, particularly for vaccinated travellers, Canadians are wanting to travel again, which means more activity — and more noise — coming out of Toronto Pearson Airport.

“We encourage residents to stay up to date on upcoming airfield construction and airport activities that could have an impact on normal airport traffic operations and noise impacts on the community by checking out the Noise Advisory webpage,” GTAA said.