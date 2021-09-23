A look inside the SoHo Hotel's multimillion-dollar renovation in Toronto (PHOTOS)

You’ve probably walked or driven by it on a recent trip downtown, but in case you missed it the SoHo Hotel Toronto has just completed a “multimillion-dollar renovation.”

Located at the corner of Blue Jays Way and Wellington, the hotel says the renovation has resulted in 89 updated rooms at the luxurious boutique property.

“As Toronto’s premier downtown boutique hotel, we are committed to crafting memorable and intimate travel experiences for all of our guests,” said David Kelley, general manager of The SoHo Hotel Toronto.

“Guests of SoHo will benefit from a small team of knowledgeable and friendly staff ready to personalize and tailor the needs of each individual stay.”

Part of the renovation also included an upgrade to their saltwater pool, a steam room, and a state-of-the-art gym designed and managed by trainer and two-time heavyweight champion, Dalton Brown.

The SoHo Hotel Toronto now offers touchless check-in, room service, and special requests via direct message using the new SoHo Hotel app.

The hotel also has a one-of-a-kind, three-storey presidential penthouse that has two separate one-bedroom suites, a huge rooftop terrace and a hot tub.

According to the SoHo Hotel Toronto, “it is a favourite of celebrities and anyone seeking a posh, private escape, but also ideal for gatherings and entertainment, intimate business events, and product launches.”

On the ground level, the hotel is occupied by lobby caffé and restaurant by Moretti, an old-world Italian spot with a modern twist.

“We all know how important food is to a perfect hotel stay,” Kelley said. “Whether guests are looking to indulge in a lively meal at the restaurant, or comfortable Italian cuisine in their suite with room service, Moretti and Moretti Caffé are valued additions to The SoHo Hotel and leave our guests satisfied and happy.”

The SoHo Hotel Toronto is located at 318 Wellington Street West.