Has it been a while since you’ve been to Niagara Falls? Well, now you can make a day of it for as little as $10.

GO Transit is offering people two types of weekend passes. The $10 One Day Pass allows you to travel all day on Saturday, Sunday, or during a holiday. The $15 Weekend Pass allows you to travel all weekend long, including Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Both passes are roundtrip.

The pass also allows for unlimited rides between your starting location and destination. Curious about spot near other GO stations? Hop on and off at any stops between those two points and discover towns and hidden gems along the way.

The weekend service is available on Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West (all the way to Niagara Falls), and Barrie, so check out this map to start planning your trip.

Here’s how to book your pass:

Using the passes tab, select your station of origin and your intended destination (the furthest point that you plan to travel to)

Then select either the $10 One Day Pass or the $15 Weekend Pass

Choose the number of passes that you need for your party (children under 12 years old ride for free)

After completing your purchase, an online pass will be emailed to you

Make sure to activate your pass on your phone five minutes prior to boarding

If you decide to spend a day at Niagara Falls, make sure to check out the Mario Kart-style go-kart track at Clifton Hill Niagara Speedway.

Click here to book your ticket.