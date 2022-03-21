Roundtrip flights from Toronto to Vancouver cost $140 this summer

Have a bestie you want to visit on the other side of the country? Craving to try Vancouver’s incredible food scene? Just want to see some mountains?

Late summer may be an ideal time to visit Vancouver with several airlines offering roundtrip flight deals for less than $160 in September. The city is still seeing some summer warmth, and it’s still hiking season for many popular mountain trails.

Flights back and forth from Toronto to Vancouver usually cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000, so a deal like this makes travel enticing. Daily Hive found three airlines with affordable offerings:

Flair is offering baseline fare for a roundtrip ticket for $142. That price includes only a personal item that fits under the seat — bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the price.

Canada’s new lost-cost carrier is living up to its mission with $163 base-fare tickets for mid-week September flights to Vancouver. Again, this fare only includes a personal item. Bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the ticket price to $275.

This big player is offering some seriously affordable fares to Vancouver in May and June. Snag an economy seat for just $82 each way in June for a $165 roundtrip ticket — including a carry-on suitcase.