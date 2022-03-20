You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Panama City for as low as $258
Thinking of heading south? YYZ Deals recently shared that Delta Air Lines is currently offering round-trip flights from Toronto to Panama City, Panama for as low as $258.
It’s certainly a great deal since the price includes taxes and one checked bag.
You can fly from September to November, and from January to February 2023. Keep in mind: the trip does include one stop in Atlanta each way.
If that sounds like an amazing price and layovers aren’t a dealbreaker, then here’s how to book these flights, according to YYZ Deals:
- Start a Google Flights search like this one:
Google Flights: Toronto to Panama City, Panama
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations
- Adjust the trip length at the bottom
Here’s the same rate on the Delta Air Lines site for October.
Don’t forget to buy souvenirs. Bon voyage!