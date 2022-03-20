You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Panama City for as low as $258

Thinking of heading south? YYZ Deals recently shared that Delta Air Lines is currently offering round-trip flights from Toronto to Panama City, Panama for as low as $258.

It’s certainly a great deal since the price includes taxes and one checked bag.

You can fly from September to November, and from January to February 2023. Keep in mind: the trip does include one stop in Atlanta each way.

If that sounds like an amazing price and layovers aren’t a dealbreaker, then here’s how to book these flights, according to YYZ Deals:

Start a Google Flights search like this one:

Google Flights: Toronto to Panama City, Panama

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations

Adjust the trip length at the bottom

Here’s the same rate on the Delta Air Lines site for October.

Don’t forget to buy souvenirs. Bon voyage!