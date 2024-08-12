Toronto will soon have new direct flight route to city known for its sun-kissed beaches

Toronto will soon have a direct flight to Casablanca, the port city that serves as Morocco’s economic and industrial centre.

The former French colonial port is home to many international companies and a long list of must-visit attractions, historical quarters, and trendy communities, including the Hassan II Mosque, Morocco Mall, Old Medina, Habbous, and La Corniche.

The North African city is also home to a sandy coastline full of sun-kissed beaches, seaside resorts, coastal restaurants, and electric nightclubs.

Last week, Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, announced that it would introduce a new non-stop flight service to Toronto starting on Sunday, December 8.

“The upcoming launch of the Casablanca-Toronto route primarily addresses the strong demand from Moroccans living in Canada, particularly in Ontario,” said Royal Air Maroc president and CEO Hamid Addou.

“It will also enhance the significant existing offer of the Company, which has had the historic Casablanca-Montreal route since 1975 and currently operates two daily flights. Thus, flights to Toronto and Montreal will offer even more convenience and comfort to our compatriots living in Canada.”

Flights will depart from Toronto Pearson Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9:30 pm and arrive at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport at 10:50 am local time.

Flights from Casablanca to Toronto will also depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 4:45 pm local time and arrive in Toronto at 7:25 pm.

The new Toronto-Casablanca route will be the airline’s second from Canada to Morocco and will supplement its existing service out of Montreal.