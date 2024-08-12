Canada has a new coin that might be its prettiest one yet

The Royal Canadian Mint has released several new coins, and one of them might be Canada’s prettiest yet.

The 5 oz. pure silver “Dragonfly and the Bloom” is a whimsical piece cast in sterling silver and yellow gold. Its reverse showcases a beautiful 3D dragonfly and waterlily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian Mint (@canadianmint)

The Mint notes a difference between the two 3D embellishments: “The inward curve of the flower petals changes the way the light reflects off the surface, while the golden gleam shines brightly on the dragonfly’s wings and body.”

Coin comes alive with its design

The coin was designed by Royal Canadian Mint engraver Ryan Poser. The back showcases the waterlily and its blooming leaves, which appear to lie on a water-like surface.

The mint said that in the middle of the flower is a shining crystal “where it reflects light like a water droplet on a sunny day.”

The whitetail dragonfly can be seen on the flowers’ edge.

When you tilt the coin, you can see the gravity-activated dragonfly travel around the bloom, making it a unique collector’s item.

The coin is also quite large in size, with a diameter of 65.25 mm.

How can you get this coin?

This coin will not be going into circulation so if you’re hoping to get your hands on it, you’ll need to purchase it from the Mint’s website.

With its intricate design, expect to fork over a pretty penny to add it to your collection as it sells for $799.95 or up to six monthly installments of $133.33.

The Dragonfly and the Bloom has a very limited mintage, as only 1,250 will be released.

If you’re looking for other coins to add to your collection, check out the Mint’s new “Howling Wolf” coin and this stunning piece that recently won a prestigious award.