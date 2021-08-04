Toronto's newest hotel has a stunning rooftop pool and bar (PHOTOS)

Canada’s first-ever 1 Hotel opened in Toronto on Wednesday, and it’s decked out with amenities that tourists and Torontonians alike are going to want to check out.

The enviro-centric, 112-room, luxury hotel is located on Bathurst Street just south of King, where the Thompson Hotel used to be. After a year and a half of construction and renovations, the 1 Hotel is ready for guests and has a few different spots to grab a bite to eat or a cocktail to sip, including a stunning rooftop.

Sustainability is a big theme at the 1 Hotel, with recycled materials making up many of the finishings. Reclaimed wood from trees that fell during the 2013 ice storm were used to make tables, and upcycled wine bottles were used to make the glasses in guests’ rooms. Even the typical hotel room notepads are replaced with small chalkboard slates to reduce paper use.

The hotel is also on a mission to be zero-waste and has its own on-site composting, which is then used to fertilize more than 3,300 plants throughout the building.

There are also bikes available for guests to venture around Toronto, and an electric car that will take you anywhere within 5 km of the hotel for free.

The real fun begins with the entertainment options. The Flora Lounge, located in the hotel’s lobby, offers a menu of tasty cocktails and small plates, including a charcuterie board that’s 100% sourced within 100 km of the hotel.

And the massive seasonal floral display behind the bar makes it entirely Instagramable.

There’s an outdoor pool on the roof with comfy lounge chairs to layout on and a menu with some light bites and boozy drinks, including frosé.

And right next to it will be Harriet’s Toronto — a swanky new rooftop bar that will not only have drinks and bottle service but a sushi bar, too.

Or, if you prefer to eat with your feet on the ground, 1 Kitchen, the hotel’s main restaurant on Bathurst, is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And, of course, for the brunch crowd, there’ll be a weekend brunch menu with things like sweet potato waffles, focaccia french toast, and banana corncake fritters.

Also opening this fall will be Casa Madera, a Mexican-Mediterranean immersive dining experience with performance artists and live music.

And last but certainly not least, on the east side of the hotel is its garden pavilion that not only is a beautiful place to sit and relax but has a functional purpose too. A variety of herbs and vegetables are grown here then used at the hotel’s restaurants and bars. And a “bee hotel” was included in the design to attract native pollinators.

With the city opening back up, it’s always good to know there’ll be even more entertainment options for Torontonians to check out.