Toronto neighbourhood getting a new music-inspired park and here's what it will look like

Apr 8 2024, 5:29 pm
The City of Toronto is on a spree of adding tons of new green space, and the latest design for one particular park shows that it will boast some cool features that are sure to be a hit with younger residents.

The park coming to 25 Borough Drive will bring more than 2,000 square metres of public space to Scarborough as part of a forthcoming condo tower across from the bustling Scarborough Town Centre, and will include a highly modern custom playground, along with tons of seating, gathering areas, accessible walkways, and more.

Among the most exciting amenities are a one-of-a-kind “backbone” slide that resembles a curving spine, a vinyl record-shaped plaza that can be adapted to various community uses, lounging and picnic areas inspired by soundwaves, and sound-based play equipment such as “talk tubes” and speakers.

The yet-unnamed park near Brimey Road and Progress Avenue also has shrub buffers and other elements to dampen noise from the surrounding streets.

The park is full of unique, music-inspired seating, play features and more and comes as part of a new multi-use development across from the Scarborough Town Centre.

While construction isn’t set to start until spring 2026 and finish by spring 2028, the project is about to enter its detailed design phase, which will be influenced by feedback from the public.

