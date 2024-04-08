This is what Toronto postcards looked like in the early 1900s
Apr 8 2024, 4:35 pm
Written by Derek Flack
Vintage postcards in Toronto offer a glimpse of how the city saw itself at moments of time.
Some of the buildings will look familiar despite a change in occupant or use — like, for instance, the former Toronto General Hospital, which is now part of the MaRs Discovery District on College at University or the former Toronto Normal School, whose facade has been preserved as the entrance to Ryerson’s Recreation and Athletics centre.
As they offer a vignette of history in the city, postcards can also preserve an image of Toronto frozen in time.
Here are some vintage postcards from Toronto’s past.