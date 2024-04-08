Architecture & DesignHistoryUrbanizedCurated

This is what Toronto postcards looked like in the early 1900s

This is what Toronto postcards looked like in the early 1900s
Corner of Church, Front, and Wellington streets (The Toronto Archives. Additional photos via the Wikimedia Commons.)

Written by Derek Flack

Vintage postcards in Toronto offer a glimpse of how the city saw itself at moments of time.

Some of the buildings will look familiar despite a change in occupant or use — like, for instance, the former Toronto General Hospital, which is now part of the MaRs Discovery District on College at University or the former Toronto Normal School, whose facade has been preserved as the entrance to Ryerson’s Recreation and Athletics centre.

As they offer a vignette of history in the city, postcards can also preserve an image of Toronto frozen in time.

Here are some vintage postcards from Toronto’s past.

Toronto Armouries Postcard

The Armouries, in 1905.

Toronto Harbour Postcard

Boats docked at Toronto’s Harbourfront, 1905.

Old Toronto Postcard

A view east on Carlton, with the streetcar in view, 1907.

Old Toronto Postcard/></p> <p>1908<br /><img src=

A skyline shot of Old City Hall, 1907.

Old Toronto postcard

The intersection of Broadview and Gerrard, 1908.

Old Toronto Postcard

A boat arriving at the Harbourfront from Niagara, 1908.

Old toronto postcard

Houses along Jarvis, 1909.

Knox College toronto

A shot of Knox College, now part of U of T, 1909.

Old Toronto Postcard

The Normal School, now part of Ryerson, 1909.

Old Toronto postcard

The Asylum, now CAMH, 1910.

Lost Toronto postcard

A very different Yonge and Bloor, 1910.

Lost Toronto postcard

A view of Adelaide Street, 1910.

Lost Toronto postcard

The Grand Union Hotel on Front, 1911.

Old Union Station Toronto

A very different-looking Union Station in 1913.

Old Toronto Postcard

Spadina Avenue in 1914.

former Eaton Centre

A view of City Hall and the Eaton Centre, 1920.

UTS schools

University of Toronto, 1920.

Old Toronto Postcard

Another glimpse at the old streetcars, 1923.

Old Toronto Postcard

Toronto General Hospital, 1924.

vintage toronto postcard

The CNE featuring a livestock competition, 1925.

Palais Royale

An old nightclub/dance hall, 1926.

Maple Leaf Gardens 1931

The Maple Leafs at the beginning of a game, 1929.

Old Toronto Skyline

A skyline showing a Toronto without the CN Tower, 1943.

