Wild Wild West?: Mounted police chase robbery suspects down busy Ontario road (VIDEO)

Holy cowboy! It was a scene straight out of Wild Wild West in Etobicoke today as three mounted police officers chased after three robbery suspects in oncoming traffic.

It happened near the Sherway Gardens parking lot and it was all caught on video by Twitter user @livingbyyyz.

“Video shows the Toronto police mounted unit & Toronto Police 22 Division responding to and taking down at gunpoint three males who were called in that were potentially trying to rob another male at Sherway Gardens in the parking lot,” the caption reads.

🚨BREAKING WILD TAKEDOWN🚨 Video shows the Toronto police mounted unit & Toronto Police 22 Division responding to and taking down at gunpoint three males who were called in that were potentially trying to rob another male at Sherway Gardens in the parking lot. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/TejFJRC8tg — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) September 16, 2022

The police had their weapons drawn. The tail-end of the video shows a ground-level view of police arresting the suspects.

Daily Hive will update this story when more information becomes available.