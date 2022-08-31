NewsTransportationCrimeUrbanized

16-year-old flips car on Hamilton highway, faces impaired driving charges (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 31 2022, 3:07 pm
16-year-old flips car on Hamilton highway, faces impaired driving charges (PHOTOS)
@HamiltonPolice/Twitter

A teen has been charged with impaired driving after flipping their car on a Hamilton highway.

While patrolling the highway overnight, police say they found the vehicle upside down on the Upper Gage ramp near Lincoln Alexander Parkway. They found the teen lying on the grass nearby.

What caused the car crash is unknown at this time, but the teen, who only holds a G1 license, has been charged with impaired driving.

Police-reported data for 2020 shows over 77,600 impaired driving incidents were reported in Canada. Ontario was one of four provinces with the highest number of incidents.

According to MADD, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among young people ages 16 to 25.

The 16-year-old in this incident suffered non-life threatening injuries, and no one else was hurt.

