A teen has been charged with impaired driving after flipping their car on a Hamilton highway.

While patrolling the highway overnight, police say they found the vehicle upside down on the Upper Gage ramp near Lincoln Alexander Parkway. They found the teen lying on the grass nearby.

Morning #HamOnt. Overnight while patrolling the LINC, HPS located this single motor vehicle on the Upper Gage ramp.

16 y/o was laying on the grass, police rendered aid, transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

G1 driver charged with impaired driving. #Impaired pic.twitter.com/qD7wUhMy1s — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 31, 2022

What caused the car crash is unknown at this time, but the teen, who only holds a G1 license, has been charged with impaired driving.

Police-reported data for 2020 shows over 77,600 impaired driving incidents were reported in Canada. Ontario was one of four provinces with the highest number of incidents.

According to MADD, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among young people ages 16 to 25.

The 16-year-old in this incident suffered non-life threatening injuries, and no one else was hurt.