Charges have been made in a string of “swarming-style” robberies that have plagued the city of Vaughan for the last two months.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police say 12 teens have been taken into custody and charged with multiple offences including robbery, assault, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000.

The suspects range in age, from 13 and 17, and hail from various parts of the GTA. They cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police first got wind of the robberies in June and launched an official investigation called “Operation Beehive” over Canada Day long weekend.

These street-level robberies all occurred near Jane Street and Norwood Avenue in Vaughan, and some occurred at Canada’s Wonderland and nearby sidewalks and plazas. In every report, victims say they were robbed by a large group of young people in the evening hours.

Given the age of the suspects, police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about personal safety when left unsupervised, as well as the consequences, such as criminal charges, should they be involved in a swarming.

Police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. If you suspect you are being followed, call 911.