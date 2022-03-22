Why not celebrate the beauty of spring by visiting our neighbouring pals in Montreal?

As part of VIA Rail’s “Discount Tuesday” deals, trains out of Toronto to Montreal are available for a smooth $49, one-way, for dates on April 4 and onwards.

VIA Rail says, “Tuesdays are made for saving” and offers the enticing deal to commuters who purchase tickets on a Tuesday, before 12 am ET, using the discount code TUESDAY.

The “Escape” fare starts at $49 for 6:32 am and 8:32 am departures and goes for a still respectable $69 for earlier morning or later afternoon departures.

Each train takes over five hours and departs from Toronto Union Station and stops right at Montreal Central Station (Gare centrale de Montréal).

VIA Rail also has Tuesday deals for trains to Cornwall, Ottawa, Smiths Falls, Brockville, Kingston, and London, all for under $50.

For more dates, pricing, and information, check out the VIA Rail “Discount Tuesday” website.