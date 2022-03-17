Getting around Canada just got more affordable and convenient.

On March 17, low-cost airline Lynx Air announced that it would expand in the Toronto region with new routes and destinations. Starting June, you can now fly out from Toronto Pearson and Hamilton Airport to six destinations such as Halifax, St. John’s, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

“We are excited to be announcing this major expansion of our network, providing Toronto residents with more choice and competition as they seek to reconnect with loved ones and to rediscover this beautiful country,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

The airline is also celebrating its latest announcement by giving people a chance to win a weekend getaway from Toronto to Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, or Vancouver. Check out the contest details on their Facebook or Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynx Air (@lynx_air)

Here are the new routes and dates:

Toronto Pearson to Halifax — three flights per week, starting June 30 and increasing to five per week from July 30

— three flights per week, starting June 30 and increasing to five per week from July 30 Toronto Pearson to St. John’s — two flights per week, starting June 28 and increasing to seven flights per week from July 28

— Toronto Pearson to Edmonton — seven flights per week, starting July 28

— seven flights per week, starting July 28 Hamilton to Calgary — two flights per week, as of June 29, and increasing to four flights per week from July 29

— two flights per week, as of June 29, and increasing to four flights per week from July 29 Hamilton to Halifax — two flights per week, starting June 29

Lynx will also be going from seven flights a week between Toronto to Calgary to twelve flights a week beginning June 28.

“By the end of July, we will be flying 92 flights per week in and out of the Toronto area, which is more than 17,000 seats per week,” said McArthur.

Looks like friends and family across Canada will be seeing more of us.