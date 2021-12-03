A Toronto restaurant is giving out free dim sum this weekend

A local Toronto eatery known for its dim sum will be giving out free food this weekend in honour of its anniversary.

This weekend, December 4 and 5, Mom’s Dim Sum, located at 5336 Yonge Street, will be giving customers a complimentary basket of pork dim sum with any purchase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mom’s Dim Sum (@momsdimsum_to)

For the first 100 customers on each day, they will receive a special gift pack loaded with goodies like one free XLB gift voucher, one free Pot Sticker gift voucher, one free Wonton gift voucher, a $10 gift voucher, and a buy one get one free voucher.

The deal and gift will only be available at its North York location.