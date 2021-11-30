This McDonald's in Scarborough has a brand new student lounge

A local Toronto area McDonald’s has undergone a big renovation with a much-needed upgrade to its kitchen and lounge area.

The McDonald’s located at 1280 Markham Road location in Scarborough has been “recognized as a community staple for studying, connecting with peers or unwinding,” for students who attend Centennial College, according to a release.

Franchise owners Dale and Sandy Bartlett decided to renovate their restaurant to keep student needs first with a modernized, upgraded lounge and a fully-equipped state-of-the-art kitchen.

The colour scheme is much more relaxed in comparison to other McDonald’s locations, making it a study friendly spot for students looking to grab a bite while they read their books.

They’ve ditched the yellow and opted for an orange tone, offering a more contemporary look than the traditional red and yellow branding.

A sliding glass door separates the regular dining space and the student lounge to provide a quieter environment, away from the business of day-to-day operations.

To mark the official reopening, the Bartletts have also sponsored a $25,000 scholarship in collaboration with Centennial College for students who are passionate about culinary arts and hospitality.

“Since starting with the business in 1976, McDonald’s Canada has given me opportunities to become the person I am today,” said Dale Bartlett.

“I hope this scholarship with Centennial College will do the same for students with dreams of finding success in the hospitality industry. This reopening was designed with students in mind, to create a space for them to connect, collaborate and grow into industry leaders.”

The scholarship will be available to eligible students starting winter 2022.

As for the new space, it is now open to the public.