Say it ain't snow: Toronto could be in for a messy commute this week

While Toronto had a taste of late spring warmth last week, we’re in for another small shot of winter.

According to The Weather Network, a messy system will move through Ontario and Quebec Monday into Tuesday, and it could cause an unpleasant commute.

Toronto will likely see a mix of rain and snow, so there might not be much to shovel, but farther north will be a different story. Some areas may see up to 5 to 10 cm of snow. So if you’ve put your snow shovel away, it might be a good idea to bring it back out tonight.

The forecast said that the most significant travel impact in the GTA will most likely take place on Monday night. Environment Canada calls for about 2 cm of snow to fall on Toronto, with snow and rain ending overnight.

Toronto won’t see freezing temperatures overnight, which will keep snow from accumulating. Tuesday morning holds a chance for more snow, but not quite as high as the chances on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Spring weather will be back in the forecast soon enough, with Wednesday climbing to 11°C and sunny. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week before potentially hitting 22°C on Sunday! But, the warmth will come with a chance of rain.