Police arrest two Toronto men for scamming elderly man out of $9K

Two Toronto men have been arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that stripped $9,000 in cash from an elderly man in his 80s.
According to a statement by Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), 24-year-old Souleymane Camara and 23-year-old Enio Martins were each charged with the two counts of criminal offence of fraud over $5000.
Media Release – Grandparent Scam Investigation Results in Two Fraud Arrestshttps://t.co/jXED2jLJmC pic.twitter.com/ea43WEll4N— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 25, 2022
NRPS launched a fraud investigation on August 23 in the city of Welland after receiving complaints from an elderly man that he was scammed out of $9,000. The complainant told police he received phone calls from an “unknown suspect claiming to be a grandchild in legal peril.”
The second suspect then made a follow-up call disguising himself as a lawyer, which led to the elderly man being swayed to pay “legal bills.” He then went to his bank, withdrew the money, and had it collected by a courier at his home the next day.
While the investigation was already underway, the suspects then contacted the complainant once more, this time demanding $10,000 but were unsuccessful.
- You might also like:
- TTC riders could soon be fined up to $425 for fare evasion
- "Just call police": Toronto woman warns of human trafficking tactic in the city (VIDEO)
- Elderly man threatened with $5K fine at Pearson Airport over ArriveCAN app (VIDEO)
The suspects were then located and arrested by officers from the NRPS Traffic Enforcement Unit.
Camara and Martins have since been released from custody pending a future court date, after being held in custody and attending a video bail hearing this week.
Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Central Fraud Unit by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009487.