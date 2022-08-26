Trafficking is a growing crime in the country, and in Toronto, too.

Sex trafficking is a type of human trafficking that exploits someone through force, fraud or coercion for another person’s financial gain. According to The Covenant House, it’s a multibillion-dollar industry, far more lucrative than guns or drugs. Traffickers can make over $280,000 per year by controlling one victim.

A total of 96% of victims are women and young girls. Indigenous people, transgender, and gender non-conforming individuals are also at a high risk of being trafficked.

So when one Toronto woman was approached and handed a letter by a young, suspicious individual, she trusted her gut and flagged it on social media.

In a TikTok video posted on August 25, user @futurolazx2 said she was walking home near Simcoe Street and King Street when it happened.

“WOMEN of Toronto pls don’t accept anything from a kid just call the police,” her caption read. Her video now has over 569,000 views.

“I’m looking at this kid…he’s approaching every woman that’s by themselves, trying to hand them the letter,” she said. “Luckily, all these women were dodging him.”

She goes on to say the child walked back to a group of men standing on the side. “He was doing it like it was a job, essentially,” she said.

What she described is a common trafficking ploy to lure vulnerable women (usually alone) to a group of traffickers, often hiding around the corner from plain sight. It’s been reported by others who have experienced a similar situation that the men “grab” women and attempt to kidnap them.

User @futurolazx2 knew from watching other videos on TikTok that when a child approaches you with a letter in hand, you’re not to accept it. But a lot of users who watched her video were completely unaware. Comments like, “what happens when you take the letter?” flooded her feed.

Others commended the user for sharing her story and raising awareness.

“God I’m so naïve, I would’ve probably taken the letter. Thanks for posting!!” @emmafromtheblock commented.

She ends her video by saying she reported the incident to the police. “I’m so happy that my gut instinct kicked in.”

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call 911 and call the 24/7 Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. You can also email [email protected].