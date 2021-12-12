"True leader": Politicians remember late Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman

After the passing of former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman, Canadians are showing an outpouring of thanks and honouring the Mayor on social media.

“Mayor Mel” Lastman was 88 when he passed away on Sunday, December 11. Following the news of his passing, prominent politicians in Ontario took to Twitter to share their thoughts and express condolences.

“I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Mel Lastman,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on Twitter. “Mel was a true leader and builder [for the] City of Toronto.”

“He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time,” wrote Ford.

I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Mel Lastman. Mel was a true leader and builder for @cityoftoronto. He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/b6owt1tcXj — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 12, 2021

Current City of Toronto Mayor John Tory also shared a statement on Twitter following the news of Lastman’s passing.

On behalf of all Toronto residents, I want to send my condolences to Mel Lastman’s family and friends at this time. My full statement on the passing of former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman: pic.twitter.com/SRKrKZRbl4 — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 12, 2021

“Mayor Mel was Toronto’s first Megacity Mayor and led Toronto into the amalgamation era,” wrote Mayor Tory.

“I want to thank Mel Lastman again for his service to North York and to the entire City of Toronto.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying Mel Lastman “dedicated much of his life to politics and public service.”