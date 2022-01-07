When it comes to living in a Toronto condo, it’s almost inevitable that you’re going to pay a high price for a little slice of the city, but how about nearly $700,000 for just 343 square feet?

Well, a condo of that size is on the market right now with an asking price of $669,900. Located at 11 Wellesley Street West in downtown Toronto, the little studio condo was listed over a month ago and has yet to find a buyer.

Not only is the price shockingly high — it comes out to $1,953 per square foot, which is more than double the roughly $900 average for Toronto condos — but a tight space like this wouldn’t be for everyone. The kitchen, for example, has limited counter space and a petite oven, so an avid home cook may not be well-suited here.

Despite its small size, the condo does come with some perks: there’s a locker included, which would give whoever lives there more room for their belongings, and there’s a parking spot. The unit also has a few conveniences that would make living there more comfortable, like a dishwasher, washer, dryer, and a decently sized balcony. The bathroom, although also small, has a tub shower, so it feels a little more luxurious.

This isn’t the first time this unit has been on the market in recent months. In March of last year, it was listed for $659,900 but did not sell.

Two other studios are currently listed in the building and they’re priced much lower — $539,900 and $599,900 — although the cheaper of the two doesn’t come with a parking spot. So whether this unit sells at such a high asking price remains to be seen.