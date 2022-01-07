This 343 sq ft Toronto condo is on the market for almost $700,000
When it comes to living in a Toronto condo, it’s almost inevitable that you’re going to pay a high price for a little slice of the city, but how about nearly $700,000 for just 343 square feet?
Well, a condo of that size is on the market right now with an asking price of $669,900. Located at 11 Wellesley Street West in downtown Toronto, the little studio condo was listed over a month ago and has yet to find a buyer.
Not only is the price shockingly high — it comes out to $1,953 per square foot, which is more than double the roughly $900 average for Toronto condos — but a tight space like this wouldn’t be for everyone. The kitchen, for example, has limited counter space and a petite oven, so an avid home cook may not be well-suited here.
Despite its small size, the condo does come with some perks: there’s a locker included, which would give whoever lives there more room for their belongings, and there’s a parking spot. The unit also has a few conveniences that would make living there more comfortable, like a dishwasher, washer, dryer, and a decently sized balcony. The bathroom, although also small, has a tub shower, so it feels a little more luxurious.
- You might also like:
- Uninhabitable Toronto garage sold for $700K to become stunning modern house
- Here's the 18-tower development set to replace Toronto's Centerpoint Mall
This isn’t the first time this unit has been on the market in recent months. In March of last year, it was listed for $659,900 but did not sell.
Two other studios are currently listed in the building and they’re priced much lower — $539,900 and $599,900 — although the cheaper of the two doesn’t come with a parking spot. So whether this unit sells at such a high asking price remains to be seen.