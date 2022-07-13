The exciting city of Toronto has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world’s 50 greatest places of 2022.

As much of the world returns to travelling the globe, the American magazine compiled the list with regions that offered new and exciting experiences.

Toronto was listed along with Tofino, BC; they were the only two Canadian cities included.

The magazine describes Toronto as a “multi­dimensional, forward-­thinking, diverse city,” one that is “begging to be discovered and appreciated.”

The city is recognized for supporting art and local artist with nods to the Frida Immersive Dream and the yearlong initiative ArtworxTO.

The magazine also mentions coming attractions including CIBC Square Park, an elevated green space that stretches over Union Station’s railway corridor—complete with public wi-fi and spectacular city views.

Other North American mentions are Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Jamaica and Riviera Nayarit.

With files from Natalia Buia.