"Fresh Perspectives": Toronto named one of world’s 50 greatest places of 2022
The exciting city of Toronto has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world’s 50 greatest places of 2022.
As much of the world returns to travelling the globe, the American magazine compiled the list with regions that offered new and exciting experiences.
Toronto was listed along with Tofino, BC; they were the only two Canadian cities included.
- You might also like:
- Running through the 6ix: Your guide to the ultimate 48 hours in Toronto
- Toronto named third-best Canadian summer destination (PHOTOS)
- Toronto ranks 16th among the best cities for cycling in North America
The magazine describes Toronto as a “multidimensional, forward-thinking, diverse city,” one that is “begging to be discovered and appreciated.”
The city is recognized for supporting art and local artist with nods to the Frida Immersive Dream and the yearlong initiative ArtworxTO.
View this post on Instagram
The magazine also mentions coming attractions including CIBC Square Park, an elevated green space that stretches over Union Station’s railway corridor—complete with public wi-fi and spectacular city views.
Other North American mentions are Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Jamaica and Riviera Nayarit.
With files from Natalia Buia.