Toronto named third-best Canadian summer destination (PHOTOS)

There are a lot of picturesque places in Ontario that would make for a fabulous summer travel destination, but Toronto has just been named the third-best in Canada.

Based on Data offered by Turo, Calgary was the most-booked destination in Canada this summer, followed by Richmond in second place. After Toronto, Montreal is the fourth most popular destination.

From the iconic CN Tower to Casa Loma, there are lots to see and do in the city.

If you’re a Toronto resident, then you already know about some of the best things that the city has to offer such as a short ferry ride to Toronto Island and shopping at St. Lawrence Market, the city’s largest indoor market.

Looking for amazing Asian food? Check. Shopping? Check. Karaoke bars? Check. Interesting tourist attractions? Yup, Toronto has those, too.

It’s easy to see why Toronto was the third most booked summer destination.

While Toronto is often celebrated for its urban landscape, it does offer a green escape to nature such as High Park.

Turo is a car rental service that works sort of like Airbnb. Car owners can list their vehicles on the service and set a price for customers to book. There are all types of makes and models, from something more economical to luxury vehicles like Land Rovers or Ferraris. There are also electric vehicles on the service if you prefer something a little greener.

Turo told Daily Hive that bookings are up 796% compared to last year for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

If you could rent a car and go anywhere in Canada this summer, where would it be? Let us know in the comments.